The Bearcats (2-4) were 2 of 17 (12%) from 3-point range in the first half and finished the game 5 of 29.
Cincinnati closed within 23-22 on Jeremiah Davenport’s layup with 7:32 left in the first half, but Georgia closed the half with a 26-4 run, including the last 15 points of the period.
Justin Kier added 18 points, Tye Fagan had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Sahvir Wheeler had 12 points and seven assists for the Bulldogs.
Davenport led the Bearcats with 18 points. Keith Williams scored 14 points and Tari Eason added 11.
