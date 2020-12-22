P.J. Horne added 11 points and Sahvir Wheeler had 10 for the Bulldogs, who shot 51% overall and scored 25 points off 20 Northeastern turnovers.
Northeastern (1-4) started on a 15-5 run and built a 45-32 halftime advantage. Georgia opened the second half on a 25-5 tear and led 57-50 with 8:16 remaining.
Tyson Walker had 19 points and six assists to lead Northeastern. Jahmyl Telfort, a 6-foot-7 freshman from Boucherville, Quebec, scored all 15 of his points in the first half.
The Huskies made 9 of 13 3-pointers and shot 59% (17 of 29) in the first half, but just 17% (5 of 30) in the second.
Georgia’s next scheduled game is against visiting Mississippi State on Dec. 30 to open Southeastern Conference play. Northeastern starts its Colonial Athletic Association schedule at home on Jan. 2 against Elon.
