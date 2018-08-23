FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock passes against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Nashville, Tenn. Lock set an Southeastern Conference record last season with 44 touchdown passes. (Mark Humphrey, File/Associated Press)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Georgia led the way with 12 players on the preseason coaches All-Southeastern Conference teams.

Alabama had 10 All-SEC picks and Auburn had nine on the teams released Thursday.

The defending national champion Crimson Tide had a league-high five first-team picks. That group includes left tackle Jonah Williams, center Ross Pierschbacher, tailback Damien Harris, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Mack Wilson.

Georgia’s first-teamers included defensive backs Deandre Baker and J.R. Reed and placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

The Tigers didn’t have a player make the first team.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.

