Rosemy-Jacksaint’s first career touchdown came on the freshman’s fourth catch and gave the fifth-ranked Bulldogs a 13-0 lead. Zamir White ran for a 75-yard score on Georgia’s first play from scrimmage.
Rosemy-Jacksaint was filling in for injured standout George Pickens (upper body), who did not dress. The Bulldogs also were without nose tackle Jordan Davis (elbow), safety Richard LeCounte (motorcycle accident), defensive tackle Julian Rochester (knee) and receiver Dominick Blaylock (knee).
Coach Kirby Smart was hoping Pickens and Davis would be able to play against the Gators.
