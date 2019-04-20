ATHENS, Ga. — Nicolas Claxton, the 6-foot-11 slender forward who led Georgia in scoring, rebounding and blocks, has declared for the NBA draft.

The sophomore announced his plans Saturday on Twitter and followed up hours later by adding, “To the people doubting me I love it.” Claxton has until May 30 to withdraw from the draft.

Claxton was a bright spot in coach Tom Crean’s first season, averaging 13 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. He shot 46% from the floor but only 28% from 3-point range. He weighs 220 pounds and may need to add bulk to compete near the basket in the NBA.

