Oquendo leads Georgia against South Carolina after 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia Bulldogs (16-14, 6-11 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-20, 3-14 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Georgia visits the South Carolina Gamecocks after Kario Oquendo scored 20 points in Georgia’s 77-67 loss to the Florida Gators. The Gamecocks are 6-8 in home games. South Carolina gives up 73.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 6-11 against SEC opponents. Georgia ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is averaging 5.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article