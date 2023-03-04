Oquendo and Georgia host South Carolina

Georgia Bulldogs (16-14, 6-11 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-20, 3-14 SEC)
The Bulldogs have gone 6-11 against SEC opponents. Georgia allows 71.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.9 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is shooting 38.1% and averaging 15.3 points for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.
Terry Roberts is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Oquendo is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games for Georgia.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.
Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.