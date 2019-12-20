Freeze began his first season coaching Liberty from a hospital bed and earlier this month received a multiyear contract extension. The 50-year-old had been out of coaching for two years before accepting the job at Liberty. He resigned his position at Mississippi in July 2017 under a cloud of NCAA sanctions and questionable personal conduct. ... In comparison to Calvert’s six 300-plus yard passing games in 2019, Georgia Southern had five games of 300 or more yards in its 36-year history. ... Georgia Southern has had an 100-yard rusher in 21 of its last 28 games. ... The game is being played at Exploria Stadium, which is home to Orlando City of Major League Soccer. It’s the first non-soccer sporting event at the facility.