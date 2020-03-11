Ike Smith added 13 points for the Eagles. Simeon Carter had 11 points and Calvin Wishart 10.
Kane Williams scored 20 points to lead Georgia State (19-14). Damon Wilson chipped in 10 points.
Georgia Southern took the lead for good with about 15 minutes remaining, and then pulled away with an 18-3 run for a 20-point lead with 3:22 to play.
