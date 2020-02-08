Cedric Russell scored a season-high 23 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-15, 5-9). P.J. Hardy added 16 points. Jalen Johnson had 14 points.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Ragin’ Cajuns this season. Georgia Southern defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 71-51 on Jan. 11. Georgia Southern plays Coastal Carolina at home on Thursday. Louisiana-Lafayette faces South Alabama on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.