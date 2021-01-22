Michael Flowers scored a season-high 32 points for the Jaguars (8-8, 2-5). Tyreke Locure added 16 points. Jamal West had 10 points.
The Eagles improve to 2-1 against the Jaguars this season. In the most recent matchup, Georgia Southern defeated South Alabama 62-49 on Jan. 2.
