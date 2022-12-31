Georgia Southern defeats Coastal Carolina 73-64

CONWAY, S.C — Andrei Savrasov, Jalen Finch and Kaden Archie each scored 16 points and the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 73-64 on Saturday.

Savrasov had eight rebounds for the Eagles (9-6). Archie was 4 of 7 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Finch finished 7 of 10 from the field.