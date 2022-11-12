Georgia Southern downs Trinity Baptist 53-32

STATESBORO, Ga. — Andrei Savrasov’s 16 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Trinity Baptist 53-32 on Saturday night.
The Eagles (0-1) were led in scoring by Xavier Rose, who finished with six points and two steals. Ian Kanady added six points for Trinity Baptist. Jace Spinelli also had five points.
NEXT UP
Georgia Southern takes on Rice on the road on Friday, and Trinity Baptist visits Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.