Georgia Southern hosts Campbell following Savrasov's 22-point outing

Campbell Fighting Camels (5-5) at Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts the Campbell Fighting Camels after Andrei Savrasov scored 22 points in Georgia Southern’s 74-71 loss to the Morehead State Eagles. The Eagles are 4-2 in home games. Georgia Southern is seventh in the Sun Belt with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Savrasov averaging 6.0.

The Fighting Camels have gone 1-3 away from home. Campbell averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savrasov is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Ricky Clemons is averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Fighting Camels. Joshua Lusane is averaging 11.2 points for Campbell.

