Georgia Southern hosts Campbell following Savrasov's 22-point outing

Campbell Fighting Camels (5-5) at Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5)
The Fighting Camels have gone 1-3 away from home. Campbell averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Savrasov is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Georgia Southern.
Ricky Clemons is averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Fighting Camels. Joshua Lusane is averaging 11.2 points for Campbell.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.