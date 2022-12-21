Georgia Southern hosts Sellers and Ball State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-5) at Ball State Cardinals (7-4) Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -8; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on the Georgia Southern Eagles after Jaylin Sellers scored 24 points in Ball State’s 83-69 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Cardinals have gone 3-0 at home. Ball State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 1-3 away from home. Georgia Southern averages 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sparks is averaging 14.5 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals. Jarron Coleman is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Andrei Savrasov is shooting 50.9% and averaging 13.1 points for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

