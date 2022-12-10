Georgia Southern hosts Wofford following Curry's 20-point performance

Wofford Terriers (6-4) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-4)
The Terriers are 0-4 in road games. Wofford is sixth in the SoCon scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Curry is shooting 78.6% and averaging 11.0 points for Georgia Southern.
B.J. Mack is averaging 16.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Terriers. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 15.7 points and 3.7 assists for Wofford.
