Louisiana takes on Georgia Southern in Sun Belt Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia Southern Eagles (17-15, 9-9 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (23-7, 13-5 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana -8; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns play in the Sun Belt Tournament against the Georgia Southern Eagles. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 13-5 against Sun Belt opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Louisiana is fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Jordan Brown leads the Ragin’ Cajuns with 8.3 boards.

The Eagles’ record in Sun Belt play is 9-9. Georgia Southern is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Andrei Savrasov averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Williams Jr. is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 13.9 points. Brown is averaging 18.9 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

Advertisement

Savrasov is averaging 14.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article