The Eagles (3-3, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) scored touchdowns in all three overtimes. Mark Michaud caught touchdowns on back-to-back plays, a 20-yarder from Shai Werts on a fourth-and-5 in the first OT and a 25-yarder on the first play of the second OT.

The Chanticleers (3-4, 0-3) scored touchdowns on their first two overtime possessions but were held to a field goal in the third OT.

Bryce Carpenter passed for 96 yards and a touchdown and ran for 61 yards and a TD for Coastal Carolina.

