Georgia Southern plays Georgia State on 3-game road skid

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-11, 5-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-13, 2-8 Sun Belt)
The Eagles are 5-5 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern averages 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is averaging 13.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Panthers. Brenden Tucker is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.
Andrei Savrasov is averaging 13.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.
Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.