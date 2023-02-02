Georgia Southern plays Georgia State on 3-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-11, 5-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-13, 2-8 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia State -2; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hits the road against Georgia State looking to end its three-game road slide. The Panthers have gone 9-5 at home. Georgia State is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 5-5 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern averages 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is averaging 13.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Panthers. Brenden Tucker is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Andrei Savrasov is averaging 13.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

