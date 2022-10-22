Georgia Southern runs past Old Dominion, 28-23 in Sun Belt

NORFOLK, Va. — Gerald Green ran for two touchdowns and Jalen White ran for 138 yards and a score to carry Georgia Southern to a 28-23 win over Old Dominion on Saturday night.

The Eagles (5-3, 2-2 Sun Belt) took the lead for good with 10 seconds left in the first quarter on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Vantrease to Amare Jones. White scored just before intermission to make it 14-3 and Green scored on runs of 30- and 3-yards in the second half.