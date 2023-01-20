Georgia Southern takes on Georgia State in conference matchup

Georgia State Panthers (9-10, 2-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-9, 4-3 Sun Belt)
The Panthers are 2-5 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Savrasov is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.
Dwon Odom is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Ja’Heim Hudson is averaging 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.
Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.