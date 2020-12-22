Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz is one win away from reaching his 150th career victory as a collegiate head coach. ... Louisiana Tech has not lost to a current Sun Belt Conference opponent since 1996, winning 18 straight such matchups. ... The Bulldogs have faced a Sun Belt team in a bowl game only once previously when they beat Arkansas State 47-28 in the 2015 New Orleans Bowl. ... This will be Georgia Southern’s fourth bowl game since moving up to the FBS and becoming eligible in 2015. ... The Eagles have scored five non-offensive touchdowns this season, including two on punt returns, one on an interception return, one on a blocked punt and one on a fumble return. ... The Eagles have forced 21 turnovers during the past nine games, including multiple turnovers in six straight. ... Georgia Southern is one of only two teams nationally to play as many as 12 regular-season games, along with Texas State, and the only one of those two to go to a bowl.