Georgia squares off against Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3, 0-1 ACC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) Atlanta; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -2; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs square off in Atlanta, Georgia. The Bulldogs are 7-3 in non-conference play. Georgia averages 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Fighting Irish have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Notre Dame scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is shooting 39.3% and averaging 14.2 points for the Bulldogs. Mardrez McBride is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Georgia.

Nate Laszewski is shooting 52.2% and averaging 14.9 points for the Fighting Irish. Dane Goodwin is averaging 12.9 points for Notre Dame.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

