Noel Ruiz, who kicked field goals of 43, 49 and 50 yards, booted from 49 shortly after the break and Georgia State (7-5, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference) led 20-3.
The Panthers broke it open on Troy’s ensuing drive when Blake Carroll broke through the line and drilled Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson to cause a fumble that Jamil Muhammad returned 72 yards for touchdown and a 24-point advantage.
Watson threw for 287 yards and B.J. Smith scored the Trojans (5-7, 3-5) lone touchdown.
Georgia State is bowl eligible for the third-straight year and is the only FBS team in the nation to play four road games against ranked opponents this season.
