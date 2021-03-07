Ryan Boyce scored 13 points, Kane Williams 11 and Jalen Thomas 10 for Georgia State.
The Panthers (16-5) never trailed en route to a 52-35 halftime lead in which they shot 52.6% (20 for 38) including make 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Georgia State finished 28-for-62 shooting (45.2%) overall.
Cedric Russell scored 20 points and Mylik Wilson 19 for the Ragin’ Cajuns (17-9).
___
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.