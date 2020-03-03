Jalen Thomas had 14 points for Georgia State (19-12, 12-8 Sun Belt Conference). Nelson Phillips added 11 points.
Kamani Johnson had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (21-10, 15-5). Isaiah Palermo added 10 points and three blocks. Ruot Monyyong also had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.