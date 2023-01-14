Georgia State defeats Coastal Carolina 100-66

ATLANTA — Ja’Heim Hudson scored 26 points as Georgia State beat Coastal Carolina 100-66 on Saturday.
Antonio Daye Jr. finished with 23 points and three steals for the Chanticleers (8-9, 2-4). Linton Brown added 13 points for Coastal Carolina. Josh Uduje also recorded eight points.
Both teams play on Thursday. Georgia State visits Old Dominion while Coastal Carolina hosts Appalachian State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.