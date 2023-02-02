Georgia State defeats Georgia Southern 64-60

ATLANTA — Brenden Tucker’s 20 points helped Georgia State defeat Georgia Southern 64-60 on Thursday night.
The Eagles (12-12, 5-6) were led by Jalen Finch, who recorded 16 points. Georgia Southern also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Tyren Moore. Kaden Archie also had 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Georgia State hosts Southern Miss while Georgia Southern visits Old Dominion.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.