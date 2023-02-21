Georgia State faces Appalachian State on 3-game home slide

Appalachian State Mountaineers (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-18, 3-13 Sun Belt)
The Mountaineers are 8-8 in Sun Belt play. Appalachian State is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 70.5 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is averaging 13.2 points and four assists for the Panthers. Brenden Tucker is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.
Donovan Gregory is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 11.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 64.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.
Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.