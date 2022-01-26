The Panthers are 0-4 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State is 4-8 against opponents over .500.
The Ragin’ Cajuns and Panthers face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan Brown is shooting 51.2% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana.
Corey Allen is shooting 36.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Panthers. Nelson Phillips is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.
Panthers: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.