ATLANTA — Georgia State has hired Tennessee assistant Rob Lanier to replace Ron Hunter as coach.

Lanier was associate head coach for the Vols the last four seasons following four years with the same title on coach Rick Barnes’ staff at Texas. Tennessee advanced to the Sweet 16 of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Lanier is a cousin of NBA great Bob Lanier. Georgia State President Mark Becker said in a statement Friday that Lanier will “take Georgia State basketball to the next level.”

The Panthers lost to Houston in the first round of this year’s tournament. Hunter led Georgia State to three NCAA appearances before he was hired to lead the Tulane program.

Lanier had a record of 58-70 with one NCAA Tournament and one NIT appearance in four years as Sienna’s coach from 2001-05.

