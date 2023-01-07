Georgia State hosts Garnett and Louisiana

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia State Panthers (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana -8.5; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana takes on the Georgia State Panthers after Kentrell Garnett scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 75-61 win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 6-0 in home games. Louisiana ranks sixth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 34.6 rebounds. Terence Lewis II paces the Ragin’ Cajuns with 8.7 boards.

The Panthers are 1-2 against conference opponents. Georgia State is second in the Sun Belt allowing 63.2 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is averaging 8.6 points and 6.4 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jordan Brown is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Ja’Heim Hudson is averaging 9.7 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers. Evan Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

