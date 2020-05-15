Ellington was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection as a dual-threat quarterback. He completed 62 percent of his passes in his career, setting a school record. He ranks second with 34 touchdown passes.
As a senior in 2019, Ellington passed for 2,447 yards and 22 touchdowns. He rushed for 668 yards with six touchdowns while leading the Panthers to seven wins, including a surprising 38-30 win at Tennessee to open the season. Georgia State l ost to Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl.
Throughout his playing career, Ellington expressed his desire to coach.
“I’ve known that I wanted to coach since ninth grade. I knew I always wanted to be part of football,” Ellington said. “I really appreciate coach Elliott for this opportunity, and I’m excited to learn from the great coaches that we have on the staff.
“More than anything, I want to help bring a Sun Belt championship to Georgia State. That was the goal as a player, and now it’s the goal as a coach.”
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.