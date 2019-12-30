The Panthers posted a season-high 21 assists while collecting their 12th consecutive home-court win. Georgia State now has won 20 of its last 21 games at home.
Michael Graham had 18 points for the Knights. De’Miria Glover added 11 rebounds.
Georgia State plays Appalachian State on the road on Thursday.
