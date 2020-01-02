BOONE, N.C. — Freshman Jalen Thomas came off the bench to score a career-high 14 points and Georgia State jumped out to a big lead and held off Appalachian State 69-60 in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Thursday night.

Thomas hit all seven of his shots from the floor and added six rebounds for the Panthers (10-4), who led 40-23 at halftime. Justin Roberts added 13 points, while Joe Jones III and Corey Allen scored 11 apiece. Kane Williams had a career-high nine assists with four steals.