Sophomore Adrian Delph finished with 18 points and a career-best 10 rebounds for his first-career double-double for the Mountaineers (8-6). O’Showen Williams scored 12 but had seven of Appalachian State’s 24 turnovers. Justin Forrest had 10 points but made just 2 of 14 shots.
The Mountaineers made only 14 of 28 free throws, while Georgia State sank 9 of 13.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.