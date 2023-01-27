Georgia State visits Marshall after Kinsey's 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia State Panthers (9-12, 2-7 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (17-5, 6-3 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts the Georgia State Panthers after Taevion Kinsey scored 28 points in Marshall’s 86-82 overtime loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks. The Thundering Herd have gone 12-2 in home games. Marshall averages 18.3 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Kinsey with 5.7.

The Panthers have gone 2-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Thundering Herd and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinsey is scoring 21.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 19.3 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Advertisement

Evan Johnson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc. Dwon Odom is averaging 12.7 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article