Western Kentucky: DE DeAngelo Malone, the defending C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, has six sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and eight quarterback hurries.
NOTABLE
Georgia State: Won three of its last four games. Allowed averages of just 18.3 points and 334.7 yards in its last three games, including wins over South Alabama and Georgia Southern and a loss to Appalachian State. Ranks seventh in FBS with 3.56 sacks per game.
Western Kentucky: Closed the season with three straight wins over Southern Miss, FIU and Charlotte. One of 10 FBS teams to play 11-plus games this season. Eighth nationally allowing 170.1 passing yards per game.
LAST TIME
Georgia State won 27-17 in the 2017 Cure Bowl after Western Kentucky took the first meeting.
BOWL HISTORY
Georgia State: The Panthers are seeking their second bowl victory against the same WKU team that they defeated for their first bowl win, a 27-17 victory over the Hilltoppers in the 2017 Cure Bowl in coach Shawn Elliott’s first season.
Western Kentucky: Making its seventh bowl appearance since 2012 and eighth overall. Won three straight bowl games from 2014-16.
