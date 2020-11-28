Pinckney had 10 catches for 126 yards and McCoy added five grabs and 111 yards with one touchdown for Georgia State (5-4, 4-4 Sun Belt). Last week, Brown set career high with 334 yards passing and Pinckney had five catches for 176 yards, the sixth-highest single-game total in program history.
Logan Wright led Georgia Southern (6-4, 4-3) with 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just eight carries. Shai Werts added 40 yards rushing and a score.
