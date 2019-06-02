ATHENS, Ga. — Aaron Schunk belted two homers - including a grand slam - and Tim Elliott threw a two-hitter as Georgia blanked Florida Atlantic 13-0 Sunday in an NCAA regional elimination game.

Georgia (46-16), the top seed in this regional and No. 4 national seed, advanced to a Sunday night matchup with Florida State. A Florida State victory would advance the Seminoles into an NCAA super regional, while a Georgia triumph would force a winner-take-all game between the two teams on Monday.

One day after a 12-3 loss to Florida State, Georgia bounced back with a dominant performance against Florida Atlantic (41-21).

Elliott (7-3) became the first Georgia pitcher to throw a shutout since March 2017. He threw 95 pitches, struck out eight and walked nobody.

Schunk broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the third inning off Mike Ruff (6-5) and capped the scoring with a grand slam in the eighth.

Connor Tate, Cam Shepherd and John Cable also homered.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.