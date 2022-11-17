Georgia Tech beats NIU 68-50 behind Franklin's double-double

Georgia Tech (3-0) has started a season with three straight wins for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

ATLANTA — Javon Franklin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Deivon Smith added 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three blocks and Georgia Tech beat Northern Illinois 68-50 on Thursday night.

Georgia Tech scored the opening seven points of the game and never trailed, leading 43-20 at halftime. Northern Illinois started the second half on a 17-1 run to get within 44-37 but Franklin started a 9-0 run that put Georgia Tech ahead by double figures the rest of the way.