Kelly leads Georgia Tech against Boston College

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-17, 5-14 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (15-15, 9-10 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -4; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech visits the Boston College Eagles after Miles Kelly scored 30 points in Georgia Tech's 96-76 win against the Syracuse Orange.

The Eagles have gone 9-6 at home. Boston College is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-14 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is ninth in the ACC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Deivon Smith averaging 4.4.

The Eagles and Yellow Jackets square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Madsen averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Quinten Post is shooting 54.1% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Boston College.

Javon Franklin is averaging 9.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Yellow Jackets. Kelly is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

