Jordan Mason also ran 14 times for 55 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown run.
The Seminoles used defense and special teams to stay in the game. Cornerback Asante Samuel had two interceptions and two pass break-ups for Florida State. Marvin Wilson blocked a pair of field-goal attempts, while Janarius Robinson blocked an extra-point attempt.
James Blackman completed 23 of 43 passes for 198 yards but he was largely ineffective after the Seminoles scored a touchdown and a field goal on their first two drives. Blackman connected with Keyshawn Helton for a 3-yard touchdown on Florida State’s opening drive.
The Seminoles had a pair of fourth-down chances on their last two drives but fell short. Blackman looked for Tamorrion Terry on the last fourth-down play but the pass was into the ground in front of the Seminoles’ top receiver.
A NEW-LOOK OFFENSE
Jeff Sims’ 24 completions are the most by a Georgia Tech quarterback since Reggie Ball had 27 vs. Duke on Nov. 8, 2003. The Yellow Jackets, who are in Year Two under coach Geoff Collins, are making a transition from the option to a spread offense.
DISTANCED ATTENDANCE
The announced attendance was 17,538, with chair-back seating placed in the bleachers around the bowl in an effort to keep fans separated from other groups. Florida State officials had expected between 19,000-20,000, roughly 25 percent of the capacity at Doak Campbell Stadium.
UP NEXT
Florida State plays at Miami on Sept. 26.
Georgia Tech plays host to UCF on Saturday.
