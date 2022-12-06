Georgia Tech faces Georgia, looks for 5th straight home win

Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3)
The Bulldogs are 0-1 in road games. Georgia ranks fifth in the SEC with 36.3 rebounds per game led by KyeRon Lindsay averaging 5.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Dabbo Coleman is shooting 41.9% and averaging 10.8 points for Georgia Tech.
Terry Roberts is averaging 14 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 13.7 points for Georgia.
