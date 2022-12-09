Georgia Tech faces North Carolina, looks to stop road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4, 0-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech will aim to end its three-game road losing streak when the Yellow Jackets play North Carolina. The Tar Heels are 4-0 in home games. North Carolina is fourth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 35.3 rebounds. Armando Bacot paces the Tar Heels with 11.1 boards.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-1 in road games. Georgia Tech is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 19 points. RJ Davis is shooting 40.3% and averaging 15.4 points for North Carolina.

Miles Kelly is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.4 points for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 10.3 points for Georgia Tech.

