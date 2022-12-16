Georgia Tech hosts Alabama State following Range's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama State Hornets (1-8) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-4, 0-1 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Isaiah Range scored 27 points in Alabama State’s 71-63 loss to the North Alabama Lions. The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-0 in home games. Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Javon Franklin averaging 2.7.

The Hornets are 0-8 on the road. Alabama State allows 79.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Georgia Tech.

Ashton McClelland is averaging for the Hornets. Range is averaging 13.6 points for Alabama State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

