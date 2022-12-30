Georgia Tech hosts Franklin and No. 13 Virginia

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Cavaliers (9-2, 1-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-5, 0-2 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Virginia visits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Armaan Franklin scored 20 points in Virginia’s 66-46 victory against the Albany (NY) Great Danes. The Yellow Jackets are 6-1 on their home court. Georgia Tech has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers are 1-1 in conference matchups. Virginia ranks fourth in the ACC shooting 35.7% from downtown. Reece Beekman leads the Cavaliers shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 13.6 points. Jalon Moore is averaging 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Franklin averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Jayden Gardner is shooting 54.9% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

