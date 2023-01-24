Georgia Tech hosts Hall and No. 24 Clemson

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-11, 1-8 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (16-4, 8-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -10.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Clemson hosts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after PJ Hall scored 20 points in Clemson’s 51-50 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Tigers are 11-0 in home games. Clemson is seventh in the ACC with 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Hall averaging 6.7.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-8 in ACC play. Georgia Tech has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Tyson is scoring 15.7 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Tigers. Hall is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Clemson.

Miles Kelly is averaging 13.6 points for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article