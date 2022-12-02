Georgia Tech hosts Northeastern following Kelly's 21-point outing

Northeastern Huskies (1-5) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3)
The Huskies are 0-3 in road games. Northeastern has a 0-5 record against teams over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.6 points for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Georgia Tech.
Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 9.3 points for Northeastern.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.