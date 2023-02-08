Georgia Tech hosts Notre Dame in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-13, 2-10 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-15, 1-12 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -1; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces Georgia Tech in ACC action Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets are 7-6 on their home court. Georgia Tech has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Fighting Irish are 2-10 in conference matchups. Notre Dame has a 5-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 13.3 points. Dabbo Coleman is shooting 36.3% and averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Nate Laszewski is averaging 14.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. JJ Starling is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

