Saying Georgia Tech struggled last season getting out of its own way is a major understatement. The Yellow Jackets’ 8.9 penalties per game ranked 121st in the country was nearly the worst in the country -- and they’re no longer a high-volume number of plays offense. It was much worse on the road – 11.8. Their penalties-per-snap was also among the highest, and 41 of 89 penalties were before the ball was snapped, like false starts, etc. “The culture is set,” Collins said. “Now is the time to focus in on all the details that will take us to the next step in the development of our program.”